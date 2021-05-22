Former Leeds United star Tony Dorigo has picked out Stuart Dallas as his Player of the Season for the Whites due to his versatility and the consistency of his performances.

Leeds are confirmed to finish in the top half of the Premier League table in their first season back in the top flight after 16 years away.

Most of the Leeds players took their game to the next level this season, with some of the new signings adding more quality and depth to their squad.

Dorigo admitted that there are many players who he could pick for the Player of the Season accolade, with Patrick Bamford and Kalvin Phillips receiving a special mention.

But he believes Dallas has been the player who deserves the award for the impact he has made on every position he has played this season.

Dorigo said on LUTV: “It is difficult to pick out one particular player because a lot of players have come on leaps and bounds.

“We have seen the emergence of our new signings, they have made a big difference as well.

“Kalvin has been getting better and better, Bamford has scored a lot as well so that’s those two out of the way.

“Stuart Dallas is my Player of the Season because to score that amount of goals from midfield, to be able to fill in different positions as well and to just do a great job in every game [is brilliant].

“He has been magnificent, I really do [think sp] and so for me, it’s Stuart Dallas.”

Dallas has featured in each minute of Leeds’ Premier League campaign and has played at full-back, in midfield and on the flanks for the Whites this season.