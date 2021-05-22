Liverpool legend Jan Molby thinks the Anfield job was too big for Roy Hodgson, but believes most of the clubs he managed will have been happy with the experience.

Hodgson is leaving Crystal Palace following the Eagles’ last game of the current Premier League season, which comes away at Liverpool on Sunday.

The 73-year-old had an unhappy spell in the hot seat at Liverpool from 2010 until early 2011, being shown the door following a series of poor results and failing to find favour with the Reds fans.

Molby is of the view that the Liverpool job was too big for Hodgson and the manager was not the right fit.

He does though feel that most of the clubs Hodgson has managed in his career as a boss will have been left happy with what the Englishman did while in charge.

“Yes, I think it was [too big a club for him]. He has a certain way he prefers his teams to play and it just didn’t sit with Liverpool, we play in a totally different way”, Molby said on LFC TV.

“But if you look at his managerial career, I think he’s managed 20 different clubs, you can’t be a success everywhere, that’s almost impossible.

“But I think most of the clubs look back and think not only did Roy do a good job, but he also taught certain things about the way that he thinks the game should be played.”

Hodgson could do serious damage to Liverpool’s hopes of a top four finish on Sunday if his Crystal Palace side can prevent the Reds from taking all three points.

The earlier fixture between the two teams this season saw Liverpool crush Crystal Palace 7-0 at Selhurst Park.