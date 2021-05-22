Tony Dorigo believes West Brom’s relegation from the Premier League this season further highlights how well Leeds United have done in their first year back in the top tier.

Leeds won the Championship to be promoted last season along with West Brom, who finished behind the Whites in the league table.

But their fortunes in the Premier League have gone in different directions and while Leeds are set to finish in the top half of the league table, the Baggies are again preparing for life in the Championship next term.

Dorigo feels that the difference between the two sides last season was not that huge and West Brom’s numbers this year further highlights the scale of Leeds’ achievements in the Premier League this season.

He conceded that while Leeds made adapting to the Premier League look easy, West Brom’s relegation shows that it is anything but easy.

Dorigo said on LUTV: “Look at the teams who came up and how good they were.

“Were we better than West Brom last season and we were kind of a lot closer, but now look how good we have become and they have struggled?

“It is not easy, we have made it look easy, but it is not and those stats [West Brom’s numbers] tell you that.

“It is a tough old league.”

Fulham, who also won promotion to the Premier League along with Leeds and West Brom, will also go down to the Championship next season.