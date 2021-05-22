[social_warfare buttons="Facebook,Twitter,Whatsapp,Total"]

Alan Shearer is of the view that Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer should be worried about how flat his side have looked in recent games, ahead of the Europa League final.

Manchester United will finish second in the Premier League this season, but their league campaign is ending in a whimper.

They have lost two of their last three league games at home, with the Red Devils dropping more points in a 1-1 draw against Fulham at Old Trafford on Tuesday evening.

Solskjaer is expected to make wholesale changes to the starting eleven at Wolves on Sunday in preparation for the Europa League final against Villarreal on 26th May.

With nothing to play for in the league, Manchester United have looked flat in their last three games at home and Shearer feels it should worry the manager as for the moment his side have no form behind them going into a European final.

Shearer said on Premier League TV post match: “[Manchester United were] very poor, very slow, no energy to their performance and Fulham deserved to get something out of the game.

“But it was another disappointing and flat performance again and that would be a concern for the manager.

“They lost the last two and a draw.

“That is not good form to be taking into a final.”

Manchester United will want to preserve their record of no away defeat in the league since January last year when they travel to Molineux on the final day of the season on Sunday.