Celtic legend Davie Provan has admitted he is astonished how the Bhoys have not used their financial advantage and are now cannon fodder in Europe and behind Rangers domestically.

The Glasgow giants started the season with the hopes of winning an unprecedented tenth league title in a row but by the middle of the campaign, their hopes had been dashed.

Neil Lennon ended up leaving his post as manager, with interim John Kennedy then unable to string together a run of wins and the Bhoys finishing 25 points behind rivals Rangers.

Provan is disappointed at the way Celtic have performed this season and trained his guns on the board who he stressed squandered a massive financial advantage over Rangers.

He also conceded that Celtic have even let their guard down in Europe apart from letting their crown slip in Scotland and are now one of the also-rans in the Europa League.

Provan said on the Go Radio Football Show: “Celtic have enjoyed this huge financial advantage over Rangers.

“No Celtic board in history had the financial advantage that Celtic board has had over Rangers since 2012 when Rangers were liquidated.

“And I am sorry but somehow they have managed to blow that advantage.

“Not just have they slipped from being the best team in Scotland, they are now cannon fodder in Europe.

“They make up the numbers in the Europa League and I find it mindboggling that the Celtic board have squandered the advantage.”

Celtic are hoping to confirm the appointment of Eddie Howe as their new manager soon and look to start afresh under him.