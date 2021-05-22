[social_warfare buttons="Facebook,Twitter,Whatsapp,Total"]

Livingston captain Marvin Bartley believes Scotland manager Steve Clarke has made the right call by not including Celtic striker Leigh Griffiths in his squad for the European Championship.

Griffiths played very little football for Celtic in the just-concluded season and was not in the Scotland squad for the international break in March.

But there was a clarion call for Clarke to take him to the European Championship due to his ability as an instinctive goalscorer, but the Scotland manager resisted that temptation.

Bartley conceded that Griffiths’ potential to score a goal while coming on from the bench was a temptation, but he feels the decision to omit him was the right one from the Scotland boss.

He believes it gives a clear message to everyone else that they will need to play regular football with their club side in order to make the Scotland squad.

The Livingston captain said on the Go Radio Football Show: “Steve Clarke made the right decision.

“I think it was an extremely difficult one to put him in and say 10 to 15 minutes from the bench he could produce.

“But you need to be playing football week-in-week-out, [Kevin] Nisbet is probably the closest thing they have now to him and he is playing week-in-week-out for Hibs.

“It is to say to everybody, you want to be in the squad you need to be playing for your club team first and foremost.

“Not only has Leigh not been playing, but he does look unfit so I think when you are going to a huge tournament like this it is time to probably say nobody is bigger than the country.

“I definitely think he has made the right decision for the whole group and it sends a message out to everybody.

“Everyone knows if Leigh was playing week-in-week-out he would be in the squad but if you are not, it opens the door for somebody else.”

Griffiths’ future at Celtic is also under the scanner with suggestions that he could leave the club this summer.