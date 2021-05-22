[social_warfare buttons="Facebook,Twitter,Whatsapp,Total"]

Barry Ferguson has insisted that Steven Gerrard has attained God-like status at Ibrox after what Rangers achieved this season by dominating the Scottish Premiership.

Rangers won the league title by a 25-point margin and stopped Celtic from winning a tenth league title in a row, which would have been an unprecedented achievement.

Gerrard is a Liverpool legend through his playing career but Ferguson believes he is more than a legend now, and almost a God for what he has done this season in Scotland.

The Rangers legend conceded that he was worried about the way Rangers fell apart in the second half of last season and feels it needed character from Gerrard and his men to come back from that.

And he stressed that the way Rangers completely dominated the league was utterly frightening for everyone who is not a Gers fan.

Ferguson said on the Go Radio Football Show: “I don’t think he is a legend, I think he is a God now to Rangers fans with what he has delivered this season.

“I just go back to last season, I will be honest with you, I was worried with the way they came back off the winter break, Celtic steamrolled to the title and Rangers fell apart.

“That’s where the manager, the staff and the group of players deserve a lot of credit.

“They obviously went away and had a lot of thinking time, a lot of meetings, a lot of hard work that went into the training ground.

“And then to come back and win the league by 25 points, 32 wins, six draws, zero defeats, 102 points, scored 92 goals and only conceding 13 in 38 games – I think that’s frightening.”

Gerrard is plotting ahead and has already signed a forward in Fashion Sakala ahead of the summer.