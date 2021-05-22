Liverpool legend Phil Thompson has picked out Fabinho as his choice for the club’s player of the year, insisting that he went through periods this season when he was the star man every weekend.

Jurgen Klopp’s side are looking to seal a top four place and with it Champions League football on the final day of the Premier League season on Sunday, with Crystal Palace the visitors to Anfield.

The Liverpool boss will be banking on a strong performance from Fabinho in midfield and Thompson feels the Brazilian has been the Reds’ best player this term.

He insists that Fabinho slotted into central defence when needed and was regularly the star man when he did so.

Thompson feels back in midfield, Fabinho is an excelling, and should get the vote as the club’s player of the year due to how he has performed throughout the campaign.

“I do think Fabinho has been the star. Playing in midfield, terrific, but when he was called upon to go and play centre-back I think he was the star of the show for weeks on end. He was that important”, Thompson, picking his player of the year, said on LFC TV.

“Then came the debate about how much we were missing him in centre midfield.

“People do tend to forget, they think of the last couple of months when picking the player of the season, rather than having a look at it as the whole thing.

“If you go back to the start of the season then I think overall Fabinho has been absolutely terrific.”

Fabinho has made 41 appearances in total for Liverpool so far this season, picking up seven yellow cards along the way.

Liverpool have the Brazilian under contract for a further two years and could look to hand him a new deal soon.