Rangers skipper James Tavernier has expressed his continuing delight at the Gers picking up the Scottish Premiership title.

Tavernier was a key man in helping Steven Gerrard’s side to win the league title, ending Celtic’s stranglehold on the trophy, and the Gers also went through the season unbeaten.

The skipper is still thrilled with the achievement and took to social media to post a photograph of himself holding the trophy.

A picture that speaks a thousand words 🏆💙 pic.twitter.com/QDO0w1LBkW — James Tavernier (@James_Tavernier) May 22, 2021

And the right-back wrote: “A picture that speaks a thousand words.”

Tavernier is now looking forward to testing himself in the Champions League with Rangers.

Rangers are expected to strengthen their squad over the course of the rapidly approaching summer transfer window, with Fashion Sakala already arriving to boost Gerrard’s attacking options.

Tavernier was a big contributor at both ends of the pitch for Rangers this season.

He scored 12 goals in the Scottish Premiership this season, only six fewer than top scorer Odsonne Edouard.