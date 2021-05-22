Former Leeds United star Tony Dorigo has hailed Pablo Hernandez and believes his leadership and ability shone through whenever the Whites needed him the most.

Hernandez, along with Gaetano Berardi, will be leaving Leeds at the end of the season and will make his last appearance for the club on Sunday.

The Spaniard has been at Leeds since 2016 and played a major role in getting them promoted back to the Premier League after a long wait of 16 years.

He has been a bit-part player this season, but his contribution to the club and their growth over the last few years has been widely regarded.

Dorigo feels Hernandez was the leader that often came through for Leeds and produced the best performances when the club needed him the most.

The former White stressed that Leeds often turned to the Spaniard when nothing was working on the pitch and he turned around games for the Whites.

Dorigo said on LUTV: “Pablo has been the pied-piper.

“You need a leader in your side, you need someone with that ability who has seen it and done it and sometimes produce things out of nothing.

“And Pablo has done that time and time again.

“Tactically, technically he was superb and sometimes you saw, ‘right, it’s not working, we need Pablo’.

“He comes on and changes the game and he has been absolutely wonderful for the club.”

Hernandez will be hoping to make his 175th and final appearance for Leeds against West Brom on Sunday, in front of the Whites faithful.