Leeds United legend Tony Dorigo is keen to see Tyler Roberts kick on after finally scoring his first goal of the season last weekend.

Roberts has been a key part of the Leeds first-team set-up this season in the Premier League despite not playing every game.

Marcelo Bielsa likes what he brings to the team in terms of versatility and he has often been used from the bench to make an impact on a game.

Roberts has been a key part of their attacking plans but his only goals this season came for the Leeds Under-23s until last weekend.

He broke his duck against Southampton in Leeds’ 2-0 win and Dorigo insisted that it is vital that as a forward Roberts scores goals.

The former White believes Roberts has played well this season without hitting the back of the net and is hoping that it leads to more goals.

Dorigo said on LUTV: “It sounds silly but it is so important that he does score.

“Eventually [he] breaks through and got the monkey off his back because he has played well, he has deserved goals and he set a few up as well.

“What is missing from that position on the pitch is goals and he finally gets one.

“Now we hope there are loads to come.”

Roberts is likely to be involved when Leeds host West Brom at Elland Road on Sunday in their final game of the Premier League season.