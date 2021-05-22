[social_warfare buttons="Facebook,Twitter,Whatsapp,Total"]

Club Brugge coach Phillipe Clement has insisted Leeds United target Noa Lang is a great player to work with and stressed he is always eager to learn and improve his craft.

The Whites are looking to bolster their squad in the summer and have zeroed in on Club Brugge winger Lang as a potential addition.

Lang currently works under coach Clement, impressing at the club after initially coming from Dutch giants Ajax on a loan move, which has since been made permanent.

Clement revealed that Lang is a great player to work with and stressed the winger has not once let himself or his team down so far during his stint at the Jan Breydel Stadium.

“On the one hand there was that positive image about him as a person and player, on the other he was also described as a show-off, so those reputations were significantly less good”, Clement told Belgian magazine Sport / Voetbalmagazine.

“But we’ve been working together for nine months now and there hasn’t been a single incident or problem with Noa.

“On the contrary, all the negative info just turned out not to be true.

“I think Noa is a great guy to work with and I am very satisfied with his work.”

The Club Brugge boss added that Lang has genuine desire to learn and grow, and values a relationship built on trust.

“It is super important to Noa that you are open and honest with him and then you get that back from him, that also means being firm and clear.

“He is eager and wants to learn, but even more with others, trust should be the basis of everything with him.

“If he feels he has that…then he gives back the best [version] of himself. If not, he will build a wall.”

Club Brugge are claimed to be open to cashing in on Lang in the summer for the right price with a €25m fee mooted.