Fixture: Wolves vs Manchester United

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 16:00 UK time

Manchester United have confirmed their team and substitutes for their final Premier League game of the season this afternoon, away at Wolves.

They face a Wolves side bidding farewell to their manager Nuno, who will depart following the game, and the Molineux side will be keen to give him a winning send off.

Manchester United have secured second place in the Premier League, but victory today would give the Red Devils momentum to take into the Europa League final.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is without Anthony Martial and Harry Maguire.

Dean Henderson slots into goal for Manchester United, while at the back Solskjaer picks Brandon Williams, Eric Bailly, Axel Tuanzebe and Alex Telles.

Further up the pitch Manchester United have Nemanja Matic and Donny van de Beek in midfield, while Juan Mata also plays. Amad Diallo, Daniel James and Anthony Elanga will be looking to carry the goal threat.

Solskjaer has options on the bench if needed, including Marcus Rashford and Mason Greenwood.

Manchester United Team vs Wolves

Henderson, Williams, Bailly, Tuanzebe, Telles, Matic, Van de Beek, Diallo, Mata, James, Elanga

Substitutes: Grant, Greenwood, Lindelof, Rashford, Wan-Bissaka, McTominay, Mejbri, Fish, Shoretire