Steve Bruce has trained his guns at Newcastle United’s naysayers after his side finished 12th in the Premier League table.

Newcastle capped off the Premier League campaign with a 2-0 win over relegated Fulham at Craven Cottage on the final day of the season.

Bruce’s side seemed like sleepwalking towards relegation at the turn of the year and were odds on favourites to drop into the relegation zone by the end of the campaign.

But five wins in their last eight games steered them away from the relegation zone and they eventually finished a respectable 12th in the standings.

Bruce credited his players and staff for getting the results when they really needed to in order to drag the club out of the relegation quagmire.

However, the Newcastle boss has not forgotten the ones who wrote them off midway through the season and is hopeful some of them give his team some credit.

Bruce told BBC’s Match of the Day programme: “When we really needed the results, the players and the staff have worked tirelessly to turn it round.

“We’ll never say it’s an achievement to finish 12th for a club of our stature but it’s an achievement.

“I hope the people who have written us off, they’ll eat humble pie and give us some credit.”

Newcastle’s managed to win 12 games, lose 17 and posted nine draws to earn 45 points in the league.