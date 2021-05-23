 

The Reds star helped his side qualify for next season’s Champions League on Sunday afternoon as they saw off Crystal Palace 2-0 at Anfield.

 

However, Wijnaldum is out of contract at Liverpool at the end of June and is poised to be available on a free transfer, something which makes him attractive to a number of clubs.

 

 

His entourage have been in discussions with Bayern Munich and, according to German broadcaster Sport1, they believe the talks are going well and a move could happen.

 

Bayern Munich view the Dutchman as a cost-effective signing as they are reluctant to splash the cash on other options.

 

 

Wijnaldum had been expected to join Barcelona, but the Catalans have cooled their interest.

 

He was offered a new contract at Liverpool, but only on the same salary he currently earns, and is set to walk away on a free transfer.

 

 

The midfielder made a substantial 51 appearances for Liverpool over the course of this season as Jurgen Klopp relied on him heavily.

 