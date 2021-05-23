The Reds star helped his side qualify for next season’s Champions League on Sunday afternoon as they saw off Crystal Palace 2-0 at Anfield.
However, Wijnaldum is out of contract at Liverpool at the end of June and is poised to be available on a free transfer, something which makes him attractive to a number of clubs.
His entourage have been in discussions with Bayern Munich and, according to German broadcaster Sport1, they believe the talks are going well and a move could happen.
Bayern Munich view the Dutchman as a cost-effective signing as they are reluctant to splash the cash on other options.
Wijnaldum had been expected to join Barcelona, but the Catalans have cooled their interest.
He was offered a new contract at Liverpool, but only on the same salary he currently earns, and is set to walk away on a free transfer.
The midfielder made a substantial 51 appearances for Liverpool over the course of this season as Jurgen Klopp relied on him heavily.