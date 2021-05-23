[social_warfare buttons="Facebook,Twitter,Whatsapp,Total"]

Georginio Wijnaldum’s talks with Bayern Munich are progressing well and the departing Liverpool midfielder could join the German giants.

The Reds star helped his side qualify for next season’s Champions League on Sunday afternoon as they saw off Crystal Palace 2-0 at Anfield.

However, Wijnaldum is out of contract at Liverpool at the end of June and is poised to be available on a free transfer, something which makes him attractive to a number of clubs.

His entourage have been in discussions with Bayern Munich and, according to German broadcaster Sport1, they believe the talks are going well and a move could happen.

Bayern Munich view the Dutchman as a cost-effective signing as they are reluctant to splash the cash on other options.

Wijnaldum had been expected to join Barcelona, but the Catalans have cooled their interest.

He was offered a new contract at Liverpool, but only on the same salary he currently earns, and is set to walk away on a free transfer.

The midfielder made a substantial 51 appearances for Liverpool over the course of this season as Jurgen Klopp relied on him heavily.