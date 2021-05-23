[social_warfare buttons="Facebook,Twitter,Whatsapp,Total"]

Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa has expressed his delight that the side were able to beat West Brom 3-1 to give departing pair Pablo Hernandez and Gaetano Berardi a good send off.

The Whites thought they had pulled in front in just the sixth minute when Jack Harrison got on the end of a cross from Pablo Hernandez, but it was ruled out for offside.

However, it did not take long for Leeds to score a goal which would not be ruled out as Rodrigo, left unmarked at the back post, got on the end of Raphinha’s corner to make it 1-0 in the 18th minute.

The hosts were 2-0 up just two minutes before the break, with Kalvin Phillips scoring his first Premier League goal with a free-kick which beat Sam Johnstone in the West Brom goal.

It was 3-0 in the 79th minute when Patrick Bamford, on off the bench, scored from a penalty following an Okay Yokuslu handball.

West Brom grabbed a consolation at the death as it ended 3-1.

Bielsa was quick to express his delight that Leeds were able to win to send Hernandez and Berardi off in style, while he also sympathised with West Brom.

“I’m happy that we have won and that Pablo Hernandez and Gaetano Berardi got such a generous send off”, Bielsa said post match on BT Sport.

“The game could have had a smaller difference.

“When a team is relegated and almost everything goes against them.

“But in the second half we had chances that were well elaborated”, he added.

All eyes will be on where Hernandez and Berardi are playing their football next season.