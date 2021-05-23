[social_warfare buttons="Facebook,Twitter,Whatsapp,Total"]

Gareth Bale has admitted that he knows what his future holds, following Tottenham Hotspur’s 4-2 win over Leicester City, while weighing in on whether Harry Kane should stay at the club.

Leicester started strongly at the King Power Stadium, knowing they would likely need a win to secure a top four finish and went in search of goals.

Jamie Vardy appealed for a penalty in the 15th minute following a clash with Toby Alderweireld and it was awarded following a referee screen check.

And Vardy did not waste his chance, scoring from the penalty spot.

Tottenham though struck back through a superb Kane volley just before half time, with the striker getting on the end of a Heung-Min Son pass which was deflected up into the air.

Leicester went back in front in the 52nd minute however, with Vardy scoring his second penalty of the afternoon after a Davinson Sanchez foul.

There were more twists and turns to come, with a Kasper Schmeichel own goal 14 minutes from time making it 2-2.

Leicester threw caution to the wind to try to go in front again, but were caught on the counter attack with Bale scoring for the visitors three minutes from time.

And Bale then scored again, one on one with Schmeichel, with his effort initially coming off the post and then converting it, as it finished 4-2.

Bale revealed after the game that he knows what his future holds, but is keen to keep mum for now.

“It will have to happen after the Euros. I know what I’m doing but it’ll just cause chaos if I say anything”, he said on Sky Sports.

The on loan star also commented on the situation around Kane, who is claimed to want to leave Tottenham this summer.

“He’s a fantastic player and nobody can deny that.

“He’s had another fantastic season again, but he’s a Tottenham Hotspur player.

“Everyone wants him here at the club. He’s a massive player for us here and everyone wants him to stay.”

Bale is due to return to Real Madrid following his loan at Tottenham.