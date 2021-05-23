[social_warfare buttons="Facebook,Twitter,Whatsapp,Total"]

Leeds United will announce that Marcelo Bielsa is staying for a further year over the course of the week, according to the Daily Mirror.

The Whites beat West Brom 3-1 at Elland Road in their final game of the Premier League this season to finish in ninth spot.

Bielsa is out of contract this summer and though he has been tipped to remain at Leeds for at least one more campaign, there has been no confirmation and he has played his cards close to his chest.

With the season now done and dusted though Leeds are set to end the speculation and Bielsa has agreed a new 12-month deal in principle.

The Yorkshire giants are set to make an official announcement this week.

Bielsa will be looking to further add to his squad over the course of the summer transfer window as he looks to push Leeds even further up the Premier League table next season.

Europe has been mooted as a goal by Whites fans and Leeds have only finished three points away from a Europa Conference League place.

Bielsa will also be keen to experience the Premier League in front of the backdrop of a packed out Elland Road; a limited number of fans were at the ground for the West Brom game.