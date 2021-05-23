[social_warfare buttons="Facebook,Twitter,Whatsapp,Total"]

Marcelo Bielsa has revealed that he cannot expect to receive even more adulation from Leeds United than he already has and believes that the love he has had from the club has exceeded anyone’s expectations.

Leeds capped off a brilliant first season back in the Premier League with a 3-1 win over West Brom on the last day and finished ninth in the league table.

Bielsa is yet to sign a new contract to continue at Leeds but is largely expected to put pen to paper on a fresh deal in the coming days.

The Argentine has remained typically tight-lipped about his future but conceded that Leeds cannot give him any more love than he has already received at Elland Road over the last three years.

The Leeds head coach admitted that the adulation he has got at Leeds has far exceeded his or anyone else’s expectations.

Asked if the adulation from the Elland Road faithful will convince him even more to stay, Bielsa said in a press conference: “More than I have received from Leeds, can’t imagine I will receive more.

“Everything Leeds offers to a manager exceeds expectations of those who have this job.”

Leeds are expected to back Bielsa in the rapidly approaching summer transfer window to go again and push the Whites further up the Premier League table.