[social_warfare buttons="Facebook,Twitter,Whatsapp,Total"]

West Ham United boss David Moyes has told the club’s fans to get vaccinated and make sure they know where their passports are.

The Hammers went into their final game of the Premier League season knowing that a draw against Southampton would be enough to secure Europa League football for next term.

Moyes saw his side take the lead in the 30th minute through Pablo Fornals, while the same player then scored again just three minutes later to put West Ham in the driving seat.

Declan Rice completed a 3-0 win by netting four minutes from time as West Ham finished the season in style.

And Moyes, who hailed his players for the way they have performed, told the club’s fans to make sure they are ready for a European adventure next term, with the Hammers in the Europa League.

“The players have been unbelievable from day one, we’ve had some great times”, Moyes told the crowd post match.

“I have to say a big thank you to the club for allowing me to get my teeth into the job… make sure you’re all vaccinated, get your passports out because we’re going Europe!”

Skipper Mark Noble echoed Moyes’ comments, saying: “What an incredible day today is.

“This squad is all about the team, a group who work hard for each other.”

Moyes will now be looking to strengthen his squad over the course of the summer transfer window, as he looks to kick on with the Hammers.