Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl has warned that his side need to make big changes in the summer or risk looking at a relegation battle in the Premier League next term.

Hasenhuttl saw his side’s campaign end with a whimper on Sunday afternoon as they suffered a 3-0 defeat away at West Ham United, who booked Europa League football in the process.

The Saints have finished in 15th with 43 points from their 38 games, suffering a whopping 19 defeats along the way, raising alarm bells with Hasenhuttl.

The manager warned that there needs to be big changes at St Mary’s over the summer or they will be involved in a relegation scrap.

Hasenhuttl said on Sky Sports: “This is definitely not Premier League [standard from us]. We have to change it massively otherwise again it will then be about relegation.

“The message is relatively clear. We have conceded the second most goals in the Premier League.

“The way we conceded today was a mirror of what we have seen this season.

“It’s very frustrating. We need a reality check of what we really can achieve. We do not deserve any more.”

Hasenhuttl will be looking to reshape his squad over the course of the rapidly approaching summer transfer window and it remains to be seen to what extent the Southampton board are willing to back him.