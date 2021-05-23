[social_warfare buttons="Facebook,Twitter,Whatsapp,Total"]

Tottenham Hotspur legend Graham Roberts has pleaded with the club to build a team that will be good enough to convince Harry Kane to stay at the club.

The north London club ended the Premier League campaign with a bang, scoring a 4-2 win over Leicester and booking their place for the inaugural Europa Conference League next season.

Kane scored one of the goals and it also earned him the Premier League Golden Boot but there is speculation it could be his last game for the club.

The 27-year-old has made it clear that he wants to move on from Spurs after another underwhelming season but Roberts stressed that Tottenham should now look to build a team that will convince Kane to stay.

The former Spurs star also pleaded with the talismanic forward to continue at the club and believes he could become a real legend for the north London side.

Roberts took to Twitter and wrote: “Well done Harry Kane on winning the golden boot, you thoroughly deserved this award.

“Now let’s build a team so we get him to stay.

“Well good finish to a bloody hard season.

“Kane, we all hope you stay forever you are a total legend.

“Well done on another golden boot you are forever a legend at our club”, he added.

Manchester United are said to be prepared to compensate for any financial loss Kane could suffer if he hands in a transfer request as part of the package they are prepared to offer him this summer, while Manchester City are also claimed to be keen.