Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has insisted that what his side did in winning eight of their last ten games was impressive and stressed he is happy with a third place finish in the Premier League, sealed via a 2-0 win over Crystal Palace.

Klopp’s side started with intent and began to push Crystal Palace as they searched for an opener. Rhys Williams was left unmarked and headed over when he should have scored, while Mohamed Salah then curled an effort over the bar.

Liverpool then took the lead through Sadio Mane in the 36th minute as he scored from a scramble following a corner.

The hosts wanted another, but had to wait until the 74th minute for it to arrive, with Georginio Wijnaldum finding Salah, who found Mane and the forward cracked the ball into the back of the net.

And 2-0 was how it ended, with Liverpool finishing third in the Premier League.

Klopp is delighted with the form his side showed to make sure they will again play Champions League football next season and admits he is pleased to be third.

“I’m so proud of what they’ve done the last ten or 15 games and the reaction of the team in bad times. Eight wins out of 10, two draws, that’s impressive”, Klopp said post match on Sky Sports.

“Energy makes all the difference and we got a lot of energy from outside [with the fans].

“It was not our year for the championship.

“I’m really happy with third place”, he added.

Liverpool will now start to plan for next season when they will look to challenge Manchester City for the title.