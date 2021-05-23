[social_warfare buttons="Facebook,Twitter,Whatsapp,Total"]

Tottenham Hotspur have decided on their top managerial target and he is currently employed by another club, according to football.london.

Spurs sacked Jose Mourinho earlier this season following a 17-month spell in charge, with Ryan Mason given the job until the end of the campaign.

Tottenham have sifted through their options to replace Mourinho and have now settled on their top candidate.

They hope to have the new man appointed within the next ten days, but that will depend on whether they are able to reach an agreement on compensation with the manager’s current club.

Tottenham may have to splash the cash to reach an agreement to land the man they want to become their new manager.

The north London giants have been linked with a host of potential options, including Brighton’s Graham Potter.

It is claimed that in the final days of the season more strong candidates made clear to Tottenham their willingness to take charge.

Spurs have finished in seventh spot in the Premier League table and qualified for the Europa Conference League.