Udinese sporting director Pierpaolo Marino has admitted that the club cannot keep hold of Leeds United and Liverpool target Rodrigo de Paul against his will.

De Paul, who was wanted by a host of clubs including Leeds last summer, is expected to again be in demand when the window swings back open for business.

Leeds have been linked with still being keen on De Paul, while Liverpool are claimed to have touched base with his agent. De Paul also has a host of suitors in Serie A and from Spain, Atletico Madrid are interested.

Udinese want to keep De Paul, but the club’s sporting director Marino is taking a realistic approach and believes it will not be possible if the Argentine wants to go.

“Obviously he is a player who is on everybody’s lips”, he said on DAZN.

“We have the desire and the strength to be able to hold him back, but if an unmissable opportunity arises for him then we cannot hold him back by force.”

Udinese are likely to look for a substantial fee if they are to sell De Paul in the summer transfer window, with the club not under pressure to let him go.

De Paul is under contract with Udinese for a further three years, strengthening the Italian side’s position.