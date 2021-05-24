Former Premier League star Paul Merson has praised Leeds United winger Raphinha for adapting quickly to playing at Elland Road and having a fantastic debut season in the top flight.

Raphinha joined Leeds from French club Rennes last October and made 30 Premier League appearances for the Whites in the season.

The winger turned out to be a vital component of the Leeds side that finished the season in ninth place in just their first season back in the top flight.

Merson complemented Raphinha on adapting so well to playing under Marcelo Bielsa, especially given that it was his debut season and the fact that he is Brazilian.

He stressed that the winger has had an amazing season for the Whites and has been a sensation at Elland Road.

“Raphinha has been an absolute sensation for Leeds this season”, Merson wrote on Sky Sports’ website.

“To go into Leeds as a Brazilian player, and you have to be a certain type of player to play the Leeds way, and he has taken to it like a duck to water and has been absolutely outstanding.”

Raphinha helped his team finish in the top half of the table by scoring six goals as well as providing nine assists in his debut season.