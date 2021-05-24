[social_warfare buttons="Facebook,Twitter,Whatsapp,Total"]

Arsenal and Aston Villa target Emiliano Buena is expected to leave Norwich City in the summer, according to The Athletic.

With 15 goals and 17 assists to his name in 39 Championship outings this season, Buendia has been one of Norwich’s standout performers in their promotion winning campaign.

The 24-year-old has admirers in the Premier League, with both Arsenal and Aston Villa marking him as a target in the upcoming transfer window.

Buendia’s current deal at Carrow Road runs through until the summer of 2024 and it has been a concern among his potential suitors whether Norwich will be reluctant to part ways with him ahead of a season back in the top flight.

However, it appears interested parties in the midfielder have received a massive boost as the Canaries are expecting him to leave in the rapidly approaching summer transfer window.

Norwich have accepted it is the right time for Buendia to move on and take on another challenge elsewhere.

The Norfolk outfit are looking for a fee above the £40m mark having snapped him up from La Liga side Getafe for €1.5m three years ago.

At the moment Buendia is not short of suitors should he leave Norwich this summer, as in addition to Arsenal and Aston Villa, it has been claimed that a European side have also enquired about him.