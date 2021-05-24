Pini Zahavi, agent of Tottenham Hotspur star Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, has offered him to Roma, Real Madrid and Barcelona, with Spurs keen on potentially raising funds from his departure, it has been claimed in Spain.

The Denmark international signed a five-year contract at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium last summer, arriving from Southampton for a fee of around £15m plus bonuses.

Hojbjerg was one of ex-Spurs boss Jose Mourinho’s marquee signings ahead of this season, and has been a fixture in the team ever since his switch.

However, having shown Mourinho the exit door last month and ended the campaign without any silverware in addition to being out of the top six, Spurs’ hierarchy are looking to take the club in a new direction.

Tottenham are now looking to raise funds ahead of the next season and it has been claimed they have marked Hojbjerg as one player they could cash in on when the transfer window swings open.

According to Spanish outlet Todofichajes.com, Hojbjerg’s agent Zahavi has offered him to Mourinho’s Roma, along with Spanish giants Real Madrid and Barcelona.

Spurs are looking for a transfer fee around the £35m mark, a significant profit on what they paid the Saints for the 25-year-old’s signature.

It remains to be seen whether any potential suitors would agree to fork out Spurs’ asking price for Hojbjerg in the upcoming window, with many clubs expected to work with a tighter transfer budget owing to the changed football landscape.