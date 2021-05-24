Richard Keys has called for Everton to sack Carlo Ancelotti and identified who he feels should be brought in to replace him at Goodison Park.

Everton were thrashed 5-0 by Manchester City on the final day of the Premier League season to see their hopes of European football go up in smoke.

The Toffees backed Ancelotti last summer and delivered a number of his transfer targets, but the Italian has failed to make big progress so far on Merseyside.

Former Sky Sports anchor Keys, who believes that Toffees talisman James Rodriguez is not committed, thinks that Ancelotti is lucky to have so far kept his job, pointing to the fate that Sam Allardyce suffered.

Keys urged Everton to part ways with Ancelotti and feels in Nuno, who has now left Wolves, they could quickly land a good replacement.

Referring to Rodriguez, Keys wrote on his blog: “Everton – 10th. Beaten 5-0 at City as their talisman posted pictures on Instagram from his private plane as he flew home Saturday.

“Couldn’t he have waited 24 hours and gone with the team to City? Show a bit of solidarity? ‘Injured’ they tell me. Again? How? He only started 21 league games. And do you know how many he finished? Seven. That’s all – seven. No. Not for me.

“If Everton have any chance of re-joining the elite they need players who are committed. James isn’t.

“And I’ve come to the conclusion that Ancelotti is a lucky boy. Progress? Well he’s finished two places higher this time round, but let’s be honest – Everton are going nowhere.

“Big Sam finished 8th and got the sack. My solution? Nuno. Do it now”, Keys added.

Everton are not expected to sack Ancelotti and are instead tipped to back the former Bayern Munich coach through the summer transfer window as he looks to strengthen.