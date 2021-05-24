Doncaster Rovers boss Richie Wellens has revealed that he is very hopeful that Sheffield Wednesday target Reece James will stay at the club, despite approaching the end of his contract.

The 27-year-old, who was an ever-present figure for Doncaster in League One in the recently concluded season, is set to be out of contract at the club at the end of June.

Sheffield Wednesday, who have recently been relegated from the Championship, have been strongly linked with wanting to snap James up to add to Darren Moore’s options.

James has yet to decide what to do and Wellens insists that he has worked hard to sell a stay at Doncaster to the full-back.

And he revealed that he is very hopeful James will stay, though is clear that Doncaster cannot continue to wait for him to make his decision as they need to plan for the new season.

“I’ve tried my best to sell myself to him and detailed how we’re going to play”, Wellens was quoted as saying by the Doncaster Free Press.

“I think he’s a footballer who will fit in very well to how we want to play. I’ve stressed that to him.

“The ball lies in his court now.

“We’ve just asked for a bit of respect in him making the decision as early as he can because if it doesn’t go the way we want it to and he decides to go elsewhere, we obviously need to make other plans.

“I’m very hopeful Reece will stay.”

A move to Sheffield Wednesday may appeal to James, though Wellens will hope he can resist the lure of Hillsborough.