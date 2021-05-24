David Prutton has told England manager Gareth Southgate to include Leeds United hitman Patrick Bamford in his Euro 2020 squad.

Bamford has just concluded an impressive campaign with the Whites, scoring as many as 17 goals in the Premier League and defying his critics.

He has yet to be called up by England despite his Premier League exploits and could well miss out when Southgate names his Euro 2020 squad.

Former Leeds midfielder Prutton though is sure Bamford should be included due to his work rate and the way he has played under pressure at Elland Road, telling Southgate to select him.

“Get him in there”, Prutton told the Yorkshire Evening Post.

“He’s got no tournament baggage and he’s a great team player who is a hard worker and selfless.

“He’s performed under pressure at a big club and always rises to the challenge of the questions against him.

“He’s an all round good egg.”

Bamford was courted by the Republic of Ireland, but snubbed interest from the country to continue to make himself available for England duty.

It remains to be seen if he might have a rethink if he continues to be ignored by England.