St. Johnstone boss Callum Davidson is of the view that Rangers loan star Glenn Middleton enjoyed being a part of a success story at McDiarmid Park this season.

The Saints achieved significant success under the management of Davidson this season, finishing fifth in the league and winning both the Scottish League Cup and the Scottish Cup.

Middleton, who joined St. Johnstone on loan from Rangers in January, was one of the players who helped the Saints to a fifth place finish in the league and the Scottish Cup

Reflecting on the club’s recent success, St. Johnstone boss Davidson admitted that putting a squad together is going to be his biggest challenge next season as he braces for life without the likes of Middleton.

Davidson acknowledged Middleton’s contributions to the Saints squad and explained that the Rangers youngster enjoyed being part of a success story during his short spell at McDiarmid Park.

“Probably the biggest challenge next season is getting a squad together again, we might lose a few“, Davidson told Sky Sports News.

“Some players have come in, like Glenn Middleton [on loan from Rangers].

“He has really enjoyed being part of a success story.“

Middleton made 13 appearances across all competitions for St. Johnstone after joining on loan in January and contributed to four goals in the process.