Hertha Berlin sporting director Arne Friedrich has insisted that Matheus Cunha can improve a lot, but remained coy on the striker’s future at the German club, amidst interest from Leeds United.

The 21-year-old helped Hertha Berlin avoid relegation from the Bundesliga this season, scoring seven goals and providing six assists from 27 league appearances.

Despite contributing to 13 goals and helping the side retain their Bundesliga status, Cunha’s season was not perfect, according to Hertha Berlin sporting director Friedrich.

The 41-year-old, who dubbed Cunha an incredibly talented player, feels the Brazilian can improve a lot as a player and show more than he he did for the German club this term.

Addressing Cunha’s future at the club amidst interest from Leeds, Friedrich pointed out that the striker has a long-term contract with Hertha Berlin, but did not comment further.

“He has a long-term contract“, Friedrich said during an Instagram live.

“His season wasn’t perfect.

“He’s still a very young player with a lot of weight on his shoulders.

“He can do more than he showed this year and is an incredibly talented player.

“He is a family man and needs to refuel.“

Cunha is said to have extended his contract with Hertha Berlin until 2025 recently, putting the Bundesliga club in a strong position to dictate the terms of a potential sale of the Leeds target.