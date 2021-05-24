Southampton goalkeeper Fraser Forster has insisted that team-mate Danny Ings is a must-have for the England squad heading into the European Championship this summer.

Ings has been in fine form for Southampton this season, scoring 12 goals in 29 Premier League appearances for the Saints and attracting interest from Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur along the way.

The striker has made three appearances for the England national team so far with two of those appearances coming in the last year.

Forster expressed his belief that Ings’ quality is widely known and that the striker’s goalscoring prowess is remarkable.

The goalkeeper stated that he cannot think of a single reason why a striker with the pedigree of Ings cannot be part of the England squad for the European Championship and added that he thinks his Sanits team-mate would a worthy addition to Gareth Southgate’s side.

Speaking to the Daily Echo, Forster said: “Everyone knows what a top player he is and I think he’s so clinical in front of goal.

“He would be a fantastic addition to the squad for the Euros.

“There’s no reason why he can’t be in there.”

If Ings is picked in the squad for the European Championship, it will be the Southampton striker’s first major international tournament.

The striker has so far won just three caps for the Three Lions.