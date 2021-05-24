[social_warfare buttons="Facebook,Twitter,Whatsapp,Total"]

Ex-Everton star Tom Cleverley feels Toffees midfielder Fabian Delph does not get the recognition he deserves and has named Abdoulaye Doucoure as one of his favourite midfield partners.

Delph, who has one more year remaining on his contract with Everton, clocked only 413 minutes of playing time across all competitions for the Toffees this season.

Though injuries disrupted the midfielder’s season, he struggled to earn a place in Carlo Ancelotti’s starting line-up, as well as matchday squads, even when fully fit.

Despite Delph failing to make an impact at Goodison Park this term, former Everton star Cleverely, who played with the midfielder at Aston Villa, has insisted that he does not get the recognition he deserves.

Cleverley asserted that the 31-year-old is massively underrated and also named Everton’s Doucoure as his favourite midfield partner during his time at Watford.

Asked to name his favourite midfield partner while at Watford and at other clubs, Cleverely told the Hornets’ site: “Me and Doucoure had a really good relationship in the 2017/18 season.“

“He really flourished that season; I think he scored getting on for 10 goals.

“Away from Watford, I’d say it’s a close one between Fabian Delph and Michael Carrick.

“Delph is a massively under-rated player – he went on to win two Premier Leagues at Man City, but maybe doesn’t get the recognition for how good he is.“

Delph has one more year remaining on his contract with Everton, but it remains to be seen if the Toffees will look to move him on when the transfer window opens.