West Ham United manager David Moyes has insisted that the two goals Pablo Fornals scored against Southampton at the weekend have been a long time coming and were a reward for his dedication to the team.

Fornals fired home two goals in quick succession around the half-hour mark and then provided an assist for Declan Rice as the Hammers won 3-0 in their last Premier League game of the season.

His goals mean the Spaniard finished the campaign with a tally of six in all competitions, matching his previous best in the 2016/17 season when he was playing for Malaga.

Moyes expressed delight at the player’s goals against the Saints and stated that he thinks they are a result of his hard work for the team.

The Hammers boss added that after several close brushes in the previous two games, Fornals was due a goal or two and he communicated the message to the midfielder a few days before the match.

Speaking to West Ham TV after the game against Southampton, Moyes said: “I was delighted for Pablo Fornals because he deserves those goals.

“He’s given so much to the team and he got his reward today.

“In the games recently I think we could have scored three or four against Brighton and he had the same against West Brom, but the goal didn’t come.

“I said to him a few days ago: ‘You’re due to score two’ and thankfully he came up with two today.”

Fornals’ goals helped West Ham finish in sixth place in the league table and to qualify for Europa League football next season, a competition the midfielder is familiar with having played in it for his previous club Villarreal.