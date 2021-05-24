Former Sunderland star Stephen Elliott feels that Lee Johnson needs to have a full summer under his belt to implement his own philosophy and bring in players that will be capable of performing at the level needed consistently to get them out of League One.

The Black Cats were knocked out of the League One playoffs by Lincoln City and are now looking at another season in the third tier.

Sunderland also failed through the playoff route last season and Elliott is clear that a club the size of the Black Cats, especially given the backing of the fans, deserve more than the failure they have had to endure.

“Three years now in this league and every time this squad really needed to rise to the challenge when the pressure is on they have failed drastically”, Elliott wrote in his column for Sunderland Echo.

“It’s not acceptable and Sunderland fans deserve so much more.”

Some Sunderland fans are yet to be convinced by former Bristol City boss Johnson, but Elliott thinks the club must stick by him and back him to get them out of League One

Elliott believes that having a full pre-season will allow Johnson to make his mark on the squad and allow Sunderland to hit the ground running.

“Going back to Johnson and moving forward I think he deserves a chance of bringing in some players that are capable of playing and performing to the levels consistently to get out of this division.

“Having a full pre-season would no doubt help him implement his philosophies right from the get-go of next season.”

Johnson will be hoping Sunderland back him during the transfer window to reshape the squad to his liking.