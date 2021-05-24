New Leeds United investor Peter Lowy believes that the Whites have got their mojo back and the football they play today is the same as it was in the 1970s and 1980s.

The Whites secured a ninth place finish in the Premier League on Sunday by beating West Brom and have flourished back in the top flight after 16 years away.

Supremo Andrea Radrizzani has been keen to attract fresh investment and wealthy Australian Lowy is now on the board at Elland Road through his involvement with 49er Enterprises.

Lowy has been impressed with what he has seen and insists that the brand of football the Peacocks are playing at the moment reminds him of the 1970s and 1980s.

He admits that times were hard for Leeds, but insists when he saw Marcelo Bielsa’s revolution take shape at Elland Road he knew the Whites were on their way back.

“Like everybody else when you’re in the wilderness you’re never sure you’ll get there”, he was quoted as saying by LeedsLive.

“But once the change happened and Marcelo came along as a coach, you watched the first couple of games and thought ‘this is going to work.

“I’ve been around football a really long time.

“I believe football teams have a personality and Leeds lost their personality and that’s why they were in the wilderness.

“The way they play football today is the same way they played football in the 70s and 80s.

“They play attacking football, they play to win, they’re aggressive and they got their mojo back.”

All eyes will be on how ambitious Leeds choose to be in the rapidly approaching transfer window on the back of their new investors, with fans keen to see Bielsa backed to drive the Whites up into a European spot.