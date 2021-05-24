[social_warfare buttons="Facebook,Twitter,Whatsapp,Total"]

Leeds United have provided an update on Kalvin Phillips, who injured his shoulder in their final game of the season against West Brom.

The midfielder suffered what appeared to be a painful blow in the final stages of Leeds’ Premier League win over West Brom and there were instantly fears over his place in the England squad for Euro 2020.

England boss Gareth Southgate is a big fan of Phillips and if fit the midfielder is expected to be included in the Three Lions squad.

Now Leeds have provided an update on Phillips and insist they are confident that he will be available for England if Southgate calls him up.

The Yorkshire giants said in a statement: “Leeds United midfielder Kalvin Phillips picked up a shoulder injury in the closing stages of Sunday’s Premier League fixture with West Bromwich Albion.

“This is currently being treated conservatively, however, we remain confident he will be available for Euro 2020, if selected for the England squad.”

Phillips will be hoping to quickly recover from the injury and that it does not affect him heading into what could be a memorable summer for England.

The Leeds midfielder has already won seven caps for England and will be aiming to add to that tally over the course of Euro 2020.