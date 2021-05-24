Leicester City are willing to meet Empoli’s asking price of €15m for 19-year-old central midfielder Samuele Ricci, who is also a target for Arsenal, it has been claimed in Italy.

The 19-year-old helped Empoli win Serie B and earn promotion to the Italian top flight this season, contributing to six goals from 33 league games.

Despite plying his trade in the Italian second division, Ricci’s performances for Empoli have seen him make his way on the transfer wish list of Arsenal and Leicester.

The Premier League duo are interested in acquiring the services of the central midfielder this summer and have been in touch with his agent.

Despite the two clubs touching base with Ricci’s agent, Leicester, in particular, are pushing to get a deal over the line for him, according to Italian regional daily La Nazione.

The Foxes are keen to have the Italy Under-21 international in their squad for next season and are willing to meet Empoli’s asking price of €15m for him.

Ricci has a contract with Empoli coming to an end next summer and the newly-promoted Serie A club could cash in on him when the transfer window opens.

With Leicester prepared to meet Empoli’s asking price, it remains to be seen if Arsenal will step up their interest in the midfielder.