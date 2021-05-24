[social_warfare buttons="Facebook,Twitter,Whatsapp,Total"]

Former Manchester United striker Mark Hughes has expressed his belief that Harry Kane would be an ideal signing for the Red Devils and the club could give him the platform needed to win trophies.

Speculation has been rife recently about Kane’s desire to leave Spurs and move on to a club more in line with his ambitions, as he looks to win trophies and play in the Champions League.

Manchester United are one of the clubs linked with the player, along with Manchester City and Chelsea, and if a move were to materialise it would mean the striker would leave Spurs after being at the club for more than 15 years.

Hughes is adamant in his point of view that Kane would be a terrific signing for the Red Devils as he would join an already talented roster of players and help them reach new heights.

The former striker added that he feels the deal would be beneficial for both parties as it would allow Kane to compete more seriously for trophies.

Speaking to Sky Sports News, Hughes said: “I think from my point of view, with my red goggles on, I would love Harry Kane to be there because I think he’d be made to measure for Manchester United.

“He’d have a lot of good talent around him, and they’d give him that platform hopefully to win trophies because clearly Harry Kane is at the point of his career where that’s what’s missing from his career.

“He wants to make sure that the next step, if he does make a step, is going to guarantee trophies.

“It’s not about money, it’s not about prestige – it’s about making your mark in the game.”

While Kane has not won a single trophy in his time at Spurs, he collected a third Golden Boot this season as he finished as the Premier League’s top scorer.