Liverpool defender Nathaniel Phillips has insisted that he will not rest on his laurels despite helping the Reds to a Champions League place and is determined to work on aspects of his game during the off-season.

Before the start of the season, Phillips, who spent the 2019/20 season out on loan at German side VfB Stuttgart, had only made one appearance for Liverpool.

However, Phillips found himself getting more game time for the Reds this season as Jurgen Klopp’s side faced an injury crisis in the centre-back position.

Having helped Liverpool to a third place finish in the league, Phillips has revealed that the season gone by has been a fantastic one for him, but insisted that he does not intend to rest on his laurels.

He explained that there are some things players cannot work on when the season is in full swing and therefore he will use the break as a base to grow as a player and come back even stronger in the next campaign.

Speaking to Liverpool’s official site, Phillips said: “Don’t get me wrong even though I feel like this season has been successful for me I know I’ve got plenty to work on and plenty to improve on and that’s what I will be doing in the off season.

“I’ll have a little break and then get back to training on my own and working on things that maybe you don’t get the opportunity to work on during the season because it’s so intense.

“So, I’ll be doing that and hopefully have a strong pre-season and just continue to develop and build on what I have so far this year.”

In addition to helping Liverpool secure Champions league football, Phillips also made three appearances in the Champions League and scored his first goal for the Reds.