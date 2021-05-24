Noel Whelan is of the view that missing out on Europe this season is good news for Leeds United as they are yet to have the squad depth to properly manage the demands of an additional competition.

The Whites had an excellent first season back in the Premier League, finishing the campaign in ninth while holding their own against the likes of heavyweights Manchester City, Liverpool and Chelsea.

Despite checking off their primary target of keeping their top flight status for one more season and exceeding expectations by sealing a top ten spot, some believe the club could have pushed on for Europe, and Leeds did just finish just six points adrift of the top six.

However, former Leeds star Whelan is of the view that missing out on Europe is good news for the Whites as the club at present do not have the squad depth to properly participate in another competition next season.

Whelan pointed to Leeds’ league rivals Wolverhampton Wanderers, who played in Europe only in their second season back in the top flight, but struggled to deal with the demands of the Europa League, resulting in a sluggish start to the 2019/20 domestic campaign.

“I think so, [playing in Europe next season would have been step too far]”, Whelan said on BBC Radio Leeds following the final day win over West Brom.

“I think there are enough games in the season as it is.

“To start the season even earlier, going into that competition, we saw what it did to Wolves as well.

“It just takes its toll, not having enough time to rest and recuperate and then going straight into competitions like that.

“I think another season and more additions [to the squad] next year, but we are also going to have the added pressure, there will be full houses hopefully and full stadiums.”

With boss Marcelo Bielsa likely to stay and Leeds keen on push for a Europe next season, all eyes will be on how the club wheel and deal in the upcoming transfer window.