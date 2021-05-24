[social_warfare buttons="Facebook,Twitter,Whatsapp,Total"]

Sergio Aguero is not happy with how his Manchester City exit has been handled and is displeased with Pep Guardiola for denying him a new contract, according to The Athletic.

The 32-year-old’s ten-year association with the Premier League champions is set to come to an end, with his contract with the club running out this summer.

Aguero is said to be close to putting pen to paper on a two-year deal with LaLiga giants Barcelona, where he would ply his trade alongside countryman Lionel Messi.

However, the Argentina international is unhappy with how his Manchester City exit has been handled or the fact that he has to leave the club this summer at all.

Citizens boss Pep Guardiola was emotional when he spoke about Aguero after his side’s emphatic win over Everton on Sunday, but the player has not been happy with him.

The centre-forward, who was keen to extend his deal with Manchester City, is displeased with Guardiola as it was the Spaniard who denied him a new contract.

It is said that Aguero and Guardiola did not speak for a couple of weeks after his exit was confirmed in March.

Though the Argentinean has not spoken out against Guardiola publicly Manchester City officials are concerned that he will do so once he is no longer an employee of the club.