Napoli are unlikely to try to keep Chelsea loan star Tiemoue Bakayoko beyond his current stint, it has been claimed in Italy.

The midfielder joined the Serie A giants last summer on a season-long loan deal from Chelsea with ex-Napoli coach Gennaro Gattuso pulling the strings to rope him in.

Bakayoko, who played a part in 32 top flight games for Napoli this season, has been on the receiving end of criticism at times, having struggled at times to reach the levels expected of him.

Chelsea were open to letting Bakayoko join Napoli on a permanent basis for the right price, but he does not have a purchase option in his loan deal.

And according to Italian daily Il Mattino, Gli Azzurri are unlikely to have any plans on sitting at the negotiating table with Chelsea in the upcoming window as they are not keen on keeping him.

Bakayoko is expected to return to Stamford Bridge in the coming weeks when his loan deal is due to end and then sort out his future at the club.

The Frenchman will enter the final 12 months of his contract at Chelsea this summer and his long-term future there is under the scanner at the moment.

Bakayoko has been shipped off on loan spells in each of the last three seasons and it remains to be seen whether he has a future at Chelsea with a new manager at the helm in Thomas Tuchel.