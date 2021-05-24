Real Betis star Borja Iglesias has stressed he is happy at his current club amidst claims that West Ham United have marked him as a target in the rapidly approaching summer transfer window.

The Hammers are in the market for a new hitman this summer as they were unable to fill the vacancy left by Sebastien Haller in the last transfer window.

A clutch of strikers from the domestic and foreign talent pool are being linked with West Ham ahead of the rapidly approaching transfer window, including Betis star Iglesias, who scored 13 goals from 32 games across all competitions this season.

Iglesias has admitted he was not aware of West Ham’s interest in him, but admitted he expects such claims to pop up ahead of a transfer window when a player has enjoyed a good season.

The 28-year-old added that he cannot say what the future holds for him but stressed he is completely happy with his stint at the Estadio Benito Villamarin.

Asked about claims that West Ham are interested in his services, Iglesias told Spanish daily Estadio Deportivo ahead of Betis’ season ending game against Celta Vigo: “Well, I just found out; I had not read it nor do I know when it came out.

“It is true that, when you find yourself in situations where you are scoring goals, news of this type comes out.

“To this day, I am focused on Betis, on doing my job as well as possible this weekend.

“In the future I cannot say what will happen, but today I am very happy here.

“I really wanted to come to Betis and perform as I am doing now, trying to contribute a lot to the club, and my intention is to continue doing the same.”

Having booked a place in the Europa League for next season, West Ham have made themselves a more attractive destination for potential targets while their transfer kitty is also expected to receive a boost.