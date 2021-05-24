[social_warfare buttons="Facebook,Twitter,Whatsapp,Total"]

Leeds United supremo Andrea Radrizzani feels the Whites have built the foundations to achieve something big and is of the view that more exciting things are in store for the club.

The Yorkshire-based club ended their first season back in the Premier League with a 3-1 victory over Sam Allardyce’s West Brom at Elland Road on Sunday.

Despite only earning promotion to the top flight last season, Leeds won 18 and drew five of their 38 games and finished ninth in the league table, just four points short of a European place.

Radrizzani, who labelled Leeds a special club, insisted that the sky is the limit for the Elland Road outfit and is positive of the side’s chances of returning to Europe soon.

“As we look to the future, I am confident that we have built the foundation for something bigger, and if we continue to work and believe like we have in the last two seasons, why not dream of returning to those memorable midweek matches in Europe?“, Radrizzani wrote in the Yorkshire Evening Post.

“We have shown that the Damned United are back and the sky’s the limit.

“As the curtains close on this campaign, I have felt more than ever that this is indeed a special club and I would like all of us to take a minute to realise what it means to be Leeds and to be proud of it.“

Radrizzani also extended his gratitude to Leeds’ departing stars Pablo Hernandez and Gaetano Berardi, who he feels will be remembered as club legends.

“I send a special thank you to Pablo and Berra [Berardi], two fantastic boys and players who will be remembered in years to come as legends of the class of 2020 who led us back to the Premier League after nearly two decades of frustration“, Radrizzani wrote.

Having finished the season on a high, Radrizzani and co will now turn their attention to bolstering the squad further as Leeds look to go from strength to strength in the next campaign.