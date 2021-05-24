[social_warfare buttons="Facebook,Twitter,Whatsapp,Total"]

Noel Whelan has questioned whether Ezgjan Alioski would want to stay at Leeds United beyond the transfer window when there is no guarantee of a regular starting role at Elland Road next season.

Leeds have already confirmed the departure of long-serving stars Gaetano Berardi and Pablo Hernandez in the summer, while Alioski, whose contract is up next month is also under the scanner.

The North Macedonian has stepped up at left-back whenever Stuart Dallas is playing in another position and has caught the eye with a string of solid performances in recent weeks, which has fuelled suggestions that the club might be convinced to keep hold of him.

However, there have been calls for Leeds to bring in a natural left-back in the upcoming window with them short on options in that position and ex-Whites hitman Whelan has questioned whether Alioski would be open to remaining at Elland Road to potentially act as a deputy.

Whelan explained that Alioski, who is nearing the twilight of his career, would be hoping for regular game time and stressed he is not sure whether the player will stay at Leeds without any guarantee of a starting role, while his wage demands could also play a big part.

“Yes, possibly [Leeds might be thinking Alioski could be a decent back up for a potential new left-back] but would he want that?, that is the problem”, Whelan said on BBC Radio Leeds following the game.

“Out of contract, will the money that Leeds United would be offering him be better than what he would get on a free transfer and him probably playing week in week out somewhere.

“You do not want to be coming into the back end of your career, just being a bit player at a club.

“He has still got probably three good seasons in him, where he could be playing somewhere else.

“Have Leeds United offered him a two-year [deal] and he wants a three?

“All these little bits and pieces, all these make a difference to a player coming to the back end of their career.”

It remains to be seen whether Alioski will put pen-to-paper on a new deal at Leeds, having been on the books at the club since the summer of 2017, having arrived from Swiss top flight outfit Lugano.