Manchester United star Bruno Fernandes has downplayed any notion that he has been the primary contributing factor in the Red Devils’ success this season, insisting that the collective team effort is instead responsible.

Fernandes joined Manchester United in the January transfer window of 2020 and immediately became a success at Old Trafford, scoring eight goals in 14 league games to help the Red Devils finish in the top four.

The midfielder carried his impressive form into the season gone by, scoring 28 goals and providing 17 assists for his team-mates in all competitions, helping the Red Devils finish second in the Premier League and reach the Europa League final.

The midfielder however denied that he is doing all the heavy-lifting himself at Old Trafford.

“It is such a big club”, Fernandes told BBC Sport.

“It would be heavy to lift it myself.”

Fernandes insisted that even though he is very happy with his performances at Old Trafford so far, they would not have been possible without the influence of his team-mates.

“Of course, I did really well”, Fernandes added.

“I know that, from my numbers, my performance, everything.

“But this comes from the help and trust of my team-mates.

“They have helped me to be better every day.

“And if they help me, I know I can help them.”

With the Europa League final on Wednesday night, Fernandes has the opportunity to lift up his first trophy playing for Manchester United.