John Aldridge has admitted he is unsure about injury prone Naby Keita’s future at Liverpool, but stressed the Reds will need to bring in a new central midfield player in the upcoming transfer window.

Keita has been restricted to just 16 appearances across all competitions this season with niggling injury issues playing a major role in his lack of action.

The midfielder’s current deal at Anfield runs through until the summer of 2023 but his future at the club is under the scanner due to his failure to make an impact.

Liverpool legend Aldridge admitted he is unsure about Keita’s future at the club as he is injury prone and is not able to make himself available to boss Jurgen Klopp.

However, Aldridge insisted that regardless of what happens to Keita, Liverpool must bring in a new central midfield player in the upcoming window.

“I don’t know about Naby Keita”, Aldridge wrote in his Liverpool Echo column.

“He’s massively injury prone, can you keep persisting with him? It’s a big call from the manager.

“We all know he’s got ability, but if he’s injured as much as he is then it’s a problem.

“We’ve got too many players with injury problems, so it’s a massive decision for the manager.

“Alongside the centre of defence, we need another central midfield player, regardless of what happens with Keita.”

Liverpool already have a vacant spot in midfield to fill as Georginio Wijnaldum is set to leave the club on a free transfer when his deal is up next month.